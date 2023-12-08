If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Oconto County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gillett High School at Crivitz High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Crivitz, WI

Crivitz, WI Conference: Marinette & Oconto

Marinette & Oconto How to Stream: Watch Here

Gibraltar High School at Oconto High School