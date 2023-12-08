Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milwaukee Marshall Campus High School at Carmen High School of Science and Technology
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Creek High School at William Horlick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Country Lutheran High School at Saint Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- Conference: Midwest Classic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
