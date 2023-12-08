Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Kenosha County, Wisconsin is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tremper High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford High School at Racine Case High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
