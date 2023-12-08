Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Frederick Gaudreau find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- Gaudreau has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.3% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:27
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|13:49
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
