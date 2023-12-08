If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Dane County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Janesville Craig High School at Middleton High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Middleton, WI

Middleton, WI Conference: BIG 8

BIG 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stoughton High School at Portage High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Portage, WI

Portage, WI Conference: Badger

Badger How to Stream: Watch Here

McFarland High School at Baraboo High School