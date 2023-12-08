Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Columbia County, Wisconsin. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stoughton High School at Portage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Portage, WI
- Conference: Badger
- How to Stream: Watch Here
