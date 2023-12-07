Fantasy Football Week 14 WR Rankings
We have WR rankings available for you, going into Week 14 of the NFL season -- check them out before setting your fantasy lineup!
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 14
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|312.6
|26.1
|10.6
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|266.1
|22.2
|11.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|264.6
|22.1
|10.1
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|239.4
|20.0
|9.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|233.4
|19.5
|10.3
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|227.9
|19.0
|10.1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|223.5
|20.3
|10.5
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|222.2
|18.5
|8.6
|Makea Nacua
|Rams
|208.4
|17.4
|9.8
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|204.4
|17.0
|7.8
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|201.9
|16.8
|10.6
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|194.1
|17.6
|7.7
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|183.4
|15.3
|7.2
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|181.9
|15.2
|8.8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|178.7
|16.2
|6.5
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|175.0
|14.6
|9.2
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|174.4
|14.5
|9.8
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|166.2
|15.1
|8
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|165.0
|16.5
|7.5
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|164.8
|13.7
|6.8
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|161.7
|13.5
|6.2
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|158.3
|13.2
|7.9
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|156.1
|13.0
|10
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|155.4
|13.0
|7
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|155.0
|14.1
|6.9
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|155.0
|15.5
|5.3
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|150.3
|13.7
|7.5
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|150.3
|12.5
|7.1
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|147.2
|12.3
|7.2
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|142.9
|11.9
|6.7
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|141.9
|11.8
|7.6
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|141.4
|10.9
|7.7
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|140.8
|11.7
|5.4
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|138.3
|11.5
|6.5
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|137.5
|11.5
|6.2
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|137.4
|11.5
|5.3
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|134.7
|10.4
|7.8
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|134.3
|12.2
|6.1
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|130.9
|10.9
|7.1
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|121.8
|10.2
|5.7
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|121.0
|10.1
|6.5
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|121.0
|11.0
|4.7
|Drake London
|Falcons
|116.2
|10.6
|6.6
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|116.0
|9.7
|6.6
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|113.8
|8.8
|5.7
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|111.7
|10.2
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|109.1
|21.8
|10.6
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|108.1
|9.0
|5.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|103.8
|8.7
|5.7
|Christian Watson
|Packers
|101.3
|11.3
|5.9
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|100.2
|8.4
|7.1
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|100.0
|12.5
|6.9
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|95.1
|8.6
|5.2
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|95.0
|8.6
|4
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|90.2
|11.3
|7.4
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|89.8
|8.2
|5
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|89.8
|9.0
|6.4
|Diontae Johnson
|Steelers
|87.8
|11.0
|7.5
|Michael Wilson
|Cardinals
|83.5
|9.3
|4.3
|Rondale Moore
|Cardinals
|82.6
|6.4
|3.6
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ABC
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN
