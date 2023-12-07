How to Watch the Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) will hope to break a three-game road slide when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Klotsche Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison
- The Tommies score an average of 69.1 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 64.4 the Panthers allow.
- St. Thomas is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.4 points.
- Milwaukee is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.
- The 68.9 points per game the Panthers put up are 5.5 fewer points than the Tommies allow (74.4).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 2-0.
- St. Thomas is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
- The Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Tommies concede defensively.
- The Tommies' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is only three higher than the Panthers have conceded.
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kendall Nead: 18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Kamy Peppler: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)
- Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7 REB, 51.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 84-59
|Klotsche Center
|11/30/2023
|Green Bay
|L 76-53
|Klotsche Center
|12/3/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 70-59
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.