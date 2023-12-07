The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) will hope to break a three-game road slide when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Klotsche Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison

The Tommies score an average of 69.1 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 64.4 the Panthers allow.

St. Thomas is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Milwaukee is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.

The 68.9 points per game the Panthers put up are 5.5 fewer points than the Tommies allow (74.4).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 2-0.

St. Thomas is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.

The Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Tommies concede defensively.

The Tommies' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is only three higher than the Panthers have conceded.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Kamy Peppler: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66) Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7 REB, 51.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.3 PTS, 7 REB, 51.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

