Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-1) meet the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Klotsche Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kamy Peppler: 14.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kendall Nead: 21.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jada Donaldson: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Angie Cera: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.