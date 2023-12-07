The Minnesota Wild, Matthew Boldy among them, face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Fancy a bet on Boldy in the Wild-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Matthew Boldy vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy has averaged 11:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In four of 16 games this season, Boldy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 10 of 16 games this season, Boldy has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boldy's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is a 37.7% chance of Boldy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +31 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 16 Games 3 13 Points 1 5 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.