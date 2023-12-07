The Minnesota Wild, including Kirill Kaprizov, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. There are prop bets for Kaprizov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 20:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In eight of 23 games this season, Kaprizov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kaprizov has a point in 15 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points six times.

Kaprizov has an assist in 12 of 23 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Kaprizov goes over his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +31 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 3 23 Points 5 8 Goals 3 15 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.