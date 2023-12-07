Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Jefferson County, Wisconsin today? We have what you need here.
Jefferson County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watertown Luther Prep School High School at University School of Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
