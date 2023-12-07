In the upcoming tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Frederick Gaudreau to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Gaudreau scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are conceding 70 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:49 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:44 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 7-3

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

