Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Florence County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Florence County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence High School at Pembine High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Pembine, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Goodman High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Goodman, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
