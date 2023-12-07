The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) after winning nine home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 254.5.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 254.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 254.5 points five times.

Milwaukee has an average total of 240.6 in its contests this year, 13.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 9-12-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 20 games this season and won 15 (75%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 13-2, a 86.7% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Bucks have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 254.5 % of Games Over 254.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 5 23.8% 122.3 250.7 118.3 243.5 233.6 Pacers 9 47.4% 128.4 250.7 125.2 243.5 238.3

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Bucks have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-5-0) than it has in home games (4-7-0).

The Bucks score only 2.9 fewer points per game (122.3) than the Pacers give up (125.2).

When Milwaukee totals more than 125.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 9-12 6-10 14-7 Pacers 11-8 3-2 16-3

Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Bucks Pacers 122.3 Points Scored (PG) 128.4 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-4 9-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-4 118.3 Points Allowed (PG) 125.2 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 8-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 14-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

