The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 126 - Pacers 121

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 4.5)

Pacers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-4.2)

Bucks (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (254.5)



Under (254.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.1

The Bucks have covered less often than the Pacers this season, recording an ATS record of 9-12-0, as opposed to the 11-8-0 record of the Pacers.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (6-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (37.5%) than Indiana (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the over/under 84.2% of the time this season (16 out of 19). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (14 out of 21).

The Bucks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-5) this season while the Pacers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-3).

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are ceding 118.3 points per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well on offense, posting 122.3 points per game (third-best).

Milwaukee is grabbing 43.5 rebounds per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 44 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).

The Bucks are delivering 25.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee is averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in league). It is forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

With 14.5 treys per game, the Bucks are seventh in the NBA. They own a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks sixth in the league.

