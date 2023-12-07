Should you bet on Alex Goligoski to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

  • Goligoski is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Goligoski has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

