Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) play the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Parker Bjorklund: 14.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Raheem Anthony: 10 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Drake Dobbs: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Bjorklund: 14.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony: 10 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Blue: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Dobbs: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Allen: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison
|St. Thomas Rank
|St. Thomas AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|267th
|69.7
|Points Scored
|75.3
|185th
|52nd
|62.5
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|287th
|326th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|35
|132nd
|310th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|13.8
|15th
|94th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.8
|74th
|173rd
|13.5
|Assists
|12.8
|210th
|64th
|10
|Turnovers
|9.2
|33rd
