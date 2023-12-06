Wednesday's contest features the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) and the Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) facing off at Schoenecker Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-63 win for heavily favored St. Thomas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 75, Milwaukee 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-11.7)

St. Thomas (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

St. Thomas is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Milwaukee's 1-5-0 ATS record. The Tommies have not gone over the point total, while Panthers games have gone over three times.

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 74.3 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 77.3 per contest (310th in college basketball). They have a -24 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The 33.6 rebounds per game Milwaukee accumulates rank 166th in the nation, 2.4 fewer than the 36.0 its opponents record.

Milwaukee hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.6 on average.

Milwaukee has committed 3.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.0 (57th in college basketball) while forcing 13.5 (100th in college basketball).

