The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: Summit League Network

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 39.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 43.1% the Tommies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Milwaukee has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.

The Tommies are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 14th.

The Panthers put up 13.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Tommies allow (61.3).

Milwaukee is 2-4 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Milwaukee averaged 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than on the road (69.3).

In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (77.5).

Milwaukee knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule