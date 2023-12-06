Wednesday's game at Fiserv Forum has the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) taking on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on December 6. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 victory for Marquette, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Marquette projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Texas. The over/under is currently listed at 147.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -7.5

Marquette -7.5 Point Total: 147.5

Marquette vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Marquette (-7.5)



Marquette (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Marquette is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas' 2-5-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Longhorns' games have gone over. The teams average 160.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball and are allowing 67 per contest to rank 94th in college basketball.

Marquette ranks 307th in college basketball at 30 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Marquette knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), 1.0 more than its opponents (7.3).

The Golden Eagles record 101.2 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball), while allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions (84th in college basketball).

Marquette has committed 6.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.9 (47th in college basketball).

