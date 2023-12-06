Wednesday's game between the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) and the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 78-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Marquette squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-9.5)

Marquette (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Marquette has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas is 2-5-0. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in two games, while Longhorns games have gone over four times.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball and are giving up 67.0 per contest to rank 93rd in college basketball.

Marquette averages 30.0 rebounds per game (301st in college basketball) while allowing 32.6 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.6 boards per game.

Marquette connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (238th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 32.6% from deep.

The Golden Eagles' 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 66th in college basketball, and the 85.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 88th in college basketball.

Marquette has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (18th in college basketball play), 6.1 fewer than the 14.9 it forces on average (49th in college basketball).

