The Texas Longhorns (6-1) battle the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Texas Betting Trends

Marquette has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total.

Texas has won two games against the spread this year.

The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (fourth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (ninth-best).

Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.