The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) battle the Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Marquette vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Texas Betting Trends

Marquette has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, two of the Golden Eagles games have hit the over.

Texas has won two games against the spread this year.

So far this season, four out of the Longhorns' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette's national championship odds (+1400) place it fourth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.

The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

