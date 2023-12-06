The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) play the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • In games Marquette shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 307th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns rank 147th.
  • The Golden Eagles average 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns give up (65.9).
  • Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (79.7).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than on the road (73.7).
  • In home games, Marquette made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum

