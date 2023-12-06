The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have knocked down.

Marquette has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.

The Golden Eagles put up 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns give up (65.9).

Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette fared better in home games last year, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 73.7.

Looking at three-pointers, Marquette performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

