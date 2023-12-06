How to Watch Marquette vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 147th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 13.4 more points than the Longhorns allow (65.9).
- When Marquette totals more than 65.9 points, it is 6-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- In home games, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than on the road (73.7).
- When playing at home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (34.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.