The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Marquette shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 147th.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 13.4 more points than the Longhorns allow (65.9).
  • When Marquette totals more than 65.9 points, it is 6-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than on the road (73.7).
  • When playing at home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum

