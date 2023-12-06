The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have knocked down.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 147th.

The 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 13.4 more points than the Longhorns allow (65.9).

When Marquette totals more than 65.9 points, it is 6-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than on the road (73.7).

When playing at home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

