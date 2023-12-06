How to Watch Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Youngstown State vs Ohio (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Ball State vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Toledo vs Oakland (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix's 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (42.2%).
- Green Bay has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 234th.
- The Phoenix put up an average of 62.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 69 the Cougars give up.
- Green Bay is 2-1 when it scores more than 69 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Green Bay put up more points at home (61.8 per game) than on the road (57.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Phoenix gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (76.8).
- Beyond the arc, Green Bay made more trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 64-51
|Resch Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 75-71
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 70-58
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/9/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Resch Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
