Wisconsin vs. Michigan State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten), on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via Peacock.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Wisconsin Players to Watch
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Walker: 23.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Akins: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hall: 10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hoggard: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Wisconsin AVG
|Wisconsin Rank
|205th
|74.0
|Points Scored
|75.4
|185th
|41st
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|67.4
|132nd
|104th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|31.6
|264th
|151st
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|112th
|326th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|5.6
|301st
|48th
|17.0
|Assists
|11.4
|263rd
|101st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.2
|78th
