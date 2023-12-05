In Walworth County, Wisconsin, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walworth County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Big Foot High School at Racine Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Badger High School at Bradford High School