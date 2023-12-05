Should you bet on Ryan Hartman to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames meet up on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hartman stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Hartman's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.