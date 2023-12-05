Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenfield High School at Cudahy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cudahy, WI
- Conference: Woodland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milwaukee Bradley Technical High School at William Horlick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther High School at Saint Thomas More High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominican High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pius XI High School at Wisconsin Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Woodland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saint Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eastbrook Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
