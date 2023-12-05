On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Mats Zuccarello going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

Zuccarello has picked up one goal and 12 assists on the power play.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 79 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 15:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:16 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

