Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Langlade County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Langlade County, Wisconsin, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Langlade County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elcho High School at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Wausau, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
