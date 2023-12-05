Green Bay vs. DePaul December 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (2-1) will play the DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Green Bay vs. DePaul Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games
- November 30 at Milwaukee
- November 25 at home vs Washington State
- November 23 at home vs UMass
- November 24 at Maryland
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul Players to Watch
- Anaya Peoples: 20.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kate Clarke: 14.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Katlyn Gilbert: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jorie Allen: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michelle Sidor: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.