The Green Bay Phoenix (2-1) will play the DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. DePaul Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

DePaul Players to Watch

Anaya Peoples: 20.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

20.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Kate Clarke: 14.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Katlyn Gilbert: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Jorie Allen: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Michelle Sidor: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

