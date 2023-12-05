Tuesday's game that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (5-2) against the DePaul Blue Demons (4-4) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 76-53 victory against Milwaukee in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Green Bay vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 74, DePaul 67

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix notched their best win of the season on November 16, when they grabbed a 65-53 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 10), according to our computer rankings.

The Phoenix have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 10) on November 16

59-48 over Washington State (No. 22) on November 25

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 91) on November 11

76-53 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 189) on November 30

85-52 over UMass (No. 289) on November 23

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 10.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%

10.1 PTS, 45.1 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 10.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

10.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Maddy Schreiber: 11.6 PTS, 58.9 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 58.9 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Bailey Butler: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix put up 71.3 points per game (113th in college basketball) while giving up 59.1 per outing (97th in college basketball). They have a +85 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.