Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gaudreau averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 79 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:49 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:44 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 7-3 10/17/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-2

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

