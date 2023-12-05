Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Dane County, Wisconsin? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Madison Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Madison, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton High School at Verona Area High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Verona, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.