The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, match up versus the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lopez, in his last game, had 11 points, four assists and four blocks in a 132-121 win over the Hawks.

Below we will look at Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.5 17.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.6 Assists -- 1.4 2.0 PRA -- 19.8 24.9 PR -- 18.4 22.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Lopez's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Knicks

Lopez has taken 10.0 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 11.2% and 11.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's Bucks average 104.3 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have given up 105.5 points per game, which is the best in the league.

Giving up 40.9 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 24.5 assists per game, the Knicks are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 14th in the league, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brook Lopez vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 36 13 5 0 4 8 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.