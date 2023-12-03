The Chicago Blackhawks (7-15), losers of five road games in a row, visit the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-300) Blackhawks (+240) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won four of their eight games when favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).

Minnesota has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The Wild have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota's 21 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Wild vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Wild vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 65 (27th) Goals 55 (30th) 77 (21st) Goals Allowed 81 (24th) 13 (23rd) Power Play Goals 7 (29th) 23 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (18th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 3-5-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Three of Minnesota's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Wild and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Wild have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Wild's 3.1 average goals per game add up to 65 total, which makes them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Wild are ranked 21st in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (77 total) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-12) ranks them 26th in the league.

