The Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) are heavily favored at home (-275 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14, +225 moneyline odds). Sunday's outing starts at 2:00 PM ET from Xcel Energy Center on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has played 15 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Wild have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (4-4).

The Blackhawks have secured an upset victory in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -275.

Chicago has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by +225 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 6-4 3-6-1 6.4 2.6 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.6 2.9 7 18.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.8 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.8 3.8 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

