The injury report for the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (7-15) currently has three players. The matchup is slated for 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed
Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed
Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin
Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee
Cole Guttman C Questionable Upper Body
Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

  • Minnesota ranks 26th in the NHL with 65 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Its goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks' 55 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
  • Chicago gives up 3.7 goals per game (81 total), which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • Their -26 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Wild (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6

