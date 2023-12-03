How to Watch the Milwaukee vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) will be looking to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Milwaukee vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 68.8 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 81.7 the Jaguars give up.
- Milwaukee has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 81.7 points.
- The 63.3 points per game the Jaguars record are the same as the Panthers give up.
- When IUPUI puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 1-2.
- When Milwaukee allows fewer than 63.3 points, it is 3-1.
- The Jaguars are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (42.0%).
- The Panthers' 42.0 shooting percentage is 3.1 lower than the Jaguars have given up.
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kendall Nead: 18.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
- Kamy Peppler: 14.0 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)
- Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Jorey Buwalda: 8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Edgewood
|W 70-50
|Klotsche Center
|11/25/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 84-59
|Klotsche Center
|11/30/2023
|Green Bay
|L 76-53
|Klotsche Center
|12/3/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.