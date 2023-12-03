The IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) will be looking to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 68.8 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 81.7 the Jaguars give up.

Milwaukee has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 81.7 points.

The 63.3 points per game the Jaguars record are the same as the Panthers give up.

When IUPUI puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 1-2.

When Milwaukee allows fewer than 63.3 points, it is 3-1.

The Jaguars are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (42.0%).

The Panthers' 42.0 shooting percentage is 3.1 lower than the Jaguars have given up.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

18.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Kamy Peppler: 14.0 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)

14.0 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61) Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Jorey Buwalda: 8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

Milwaukee Schedule