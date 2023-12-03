How to Watch the Marquette vs. Pennsylvania Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-0) hope to continue a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. The game airs on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Marquette vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison
- The Quakers score an average of 72.0 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.3 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.3 points, Pennsylvania is 5-0.
- Marquette is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Golden Eagles score 16.0 more points per game (82.6) than the Quakers give up (66.6).
- Marquette has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.
- When Pennsylvania gives up fewer than 82.6 points, it is 5-2.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 51.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Quakers concede defensively.
- The Quakers' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 7.1 higher than the Golden Eagles have conceded.
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Rose Nkumu: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 73.7 FG%, 76.9 3PT% (10-for-13)
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.0 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (27-for-48)
- Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
- Frannie Hottinger: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Boston College
|W 73-65
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas
|W 74-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Memphis
|W 88-59
|Al McGuire Center
|12/3/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Al McGuire Center
