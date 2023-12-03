When the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and Green Bay Packers (5-6) play on December 3 at Lambeau Field, Patrick Mahomes II and Jordan Love will be under center for their respective sides. Which quarterback has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Jordan Love vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 11 Games Played 11 60.5% Completion % 68.1% 2,599 (236.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,917 (265.2) 19 Touchdowns 21 10 Interceptions 9 221 (20.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 305 (27.7) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 229.5 yards

: Over/Under 229.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Chiefs rank second in the NFL with 16.5 points allowed per game and rank second in total yards allowed with 290 yards given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Kansas City is top-10 this season, ranking second in the NFL with 1,943 total passing yards allowed (176.6 allowed per game). It also ranks ninth in passing TDs allowed (13).

Against the run, the Chiefs have given up 1,247 rushing yards this year, ranking 17th in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they rank seventh in the NFL with seven.

Defensively, Kansas City is 21st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 56.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 13th at 37.1%.

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 265.5 yards

: Over/Under 265.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

