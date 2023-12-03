Will Jayden Reed Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
If you're looking for Jayden Reed's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Reed has been targeted 59 times, with season stats of 497 yards on 36 receptions (13.8 per catch) and five TDs. He also has seven carries for 81 yards one touchdown.
Jayden Reed Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Chest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week:
- Josiah Deguara (questionable/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Dontayvion Wicks (questionable/knee): 20 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Reed 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|59
|36
|497
|161
|5
|13.8
Reed Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|5
|2
|48
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|8
|4
|37
|2
|Week 3
|Saints
|7
|3
|63
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|3
|55
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|4
|3
|21
|1
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|4
|83
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|5
|5
|84
|1
|Week 11
|Chargers
|6
|4
|46
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|8
|4
|34
|1
