Christian Watson will be up against the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Watson has 21 receptions (44 targets) for 351 yards and three scores, averaging 43.9 yards per game this year.

Watson vs. the Chiefs

Watson vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Kansas City has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Kansas City on the season.

The Chiefs surrender 176.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense ranks ninth in the NFL with 13 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-118)

Watson Receiving Insights

In 25.0% of his opportunities (two times in eight games), Watson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Watson has 11.8% of his team's target share (44 targets on 373 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 44 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (49th in NFL).

Watson has a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 12.0% of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Watson has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

