Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Big East teams will take the court across 12 games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the UConn Huskies taking on the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Butler Bulldogs at Wisconsin Badgers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Creighton Bluejays
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Marquette Golden Eagles
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FloHoops
|Villanova Wildcats at Columbia Lions
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|UConn Huskies at Texas Longhorns
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ABC
|Georgetown Hoyas at Northwestern Wildcats
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
