Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up against the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Jones' stats can be found below.
Rep Aaron Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Jones has season stats of 66 rushes for 245 yards and two TDs, picking up 3.7 yards per carry. He also has 19 catches on 30 targets for 169 yards.
Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Aaron Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Packers have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- A.J. Dillon (DNP/groin): 131 Rush Att; 448 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 19 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Dareke Young
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
- Click Here for Will Dissly
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jones 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|66
|245
|2
|3.7
|30
|19
|169
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|41
|1
|2
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|18
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|8
|35
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|7
|29
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|20
|73
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|13
|35
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|4
|14
|0
|1
|3
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.