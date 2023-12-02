The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will look to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center, airing at 12:30 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

FOX

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Wisconsin has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Marquette has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, two of the Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total.

